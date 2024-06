Attendance for many local arts and culture organizations has rebounded from the pandemic, but the performing arts sector is still adjusting to the "new normal." Driving the news: Nearly 33% of 112 organizations surveyed around Philadelphia say attendance has met or exceeded pre-pandemic levels compared to just 10% in 2022, per the latest PA CultureCheck report from the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance and PA Humanities.

But that figure was only 15% for the performing arts sector.

Why it matters: The arts and culture scene is part of the region's broader appeal and a major economic driver for an area that relies on millions of visitors every year.

Zoom in: Attendance is an important metric for our cultural organizations, nearly 75% of which operate off an annual budget under $1.5 million, per the report.

About a quarter of respondents said they are hopeful attendance fully returns to pre-pandemic levels within the next year or so.

More than half of organizations say they are still struggling to hire after being forced to reduce staff and programming during the pandemic.

What they're saying: "It's clear that we still have a long road ahead to ensure a strong future for our arts and culture sector," Patricia Wilson Aden of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance said in a statement. "A healthy creative sector has a profound ripple effect in communities and economies across the state."

What we're watching: Organizations are adjusting, with some people preferring a remote experience.