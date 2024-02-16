Artist Morgan Sims has nice "drip"

Artist Morgan Sims perfects his process to perfect the outcome. Why it matters: Philly has a kaleidoscopic art scene that rivals meccas like New York, allowing little-known artists to flourish and find fame in creative, strange ways.

Zoom in: When he talks about testing the viscosity of hand-mixed acrylic paints, it's clear how dedicated Sims is to painting. His mind-melting attention to detail pays off in pieces like:

Self-styled drip paintings of icons like Dolly Parton and MF Doom.

Commissioned pet portraits that became popular during the pandemic.

And a classic six-shot revolver that looks like "Yosemite Sam's gun" that shoots a flag out, Sims says.

How it works: To prepare for marathon paint sessions that can last 15 hours, Sims mixes up to 150 paints.

He uses a block stamp to begin applying layers of paint at the bottom of the canvas and works upward.

Gravity does the rest of the work, pulling paint down the canvas to form layered drips of "moody" and "grotesque" distorted images, Sim tells Axios.

Sims creates time-lapse videos of the paintings, which take two weeks to dry fully, then analyzes them like a pro athlete evaluating what he could've done better.

A cartoonish rendition of a classic revolver. Image: Courtesy of Morgan Sims

What's happened: Sims has sold the most paintings of his career since relocating to Philly from Chicago about a year ago.

His productivity is also through the roof now that he lives and creates out of a 2,500-square-foot studio at the Globe Dye Works building instead of commuting to a separate working space as he did in the Windy City.

He works in the same building as artist, friend and fellow University of Wisconsin alum Stacey Lee Webber.

What he's saying: "I just knew what 10 years in Chicago was," Sims says of his move. "It was easy to think I would know what the next 10 years would look like without a shakeup."

Flashback: Initially a printmaker with a flair for music, Sims "nerds out" on technical aspects of painting that others overlook with an output that could be considered a mashup of Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol and Jay-Z.

Much like the rapper in the studio, he does the drip paintings in one take. His record is 16.5 hours for the Doom portrait.

The bottom line: That doesn't consider the months of prep, either.

"Sometimes I wish it wasn't as laborious as it is," he says.