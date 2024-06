Eagles star center Jason Kelce has been known to call an audible or two over his career. Yes, but: It's been 42 days and counting since reports emerged of Kelce's plans to retire from pro football. Is he thinking about calling an audible on this one?

Driving the news: Kelce's recent appearance on the "Superfly" podcast intensified debate about whether he'll call it a career as he offered a bunch of qualified answers when asked about his future.

What he's saying: "I don't know," Kelce said. "Right now, exploring different opportunities if I end up retiring. Still working out and staying in shape if I end up playing again."

Behind the scenes: Kelce, who co-stars on the successful "New Heights" podcast with his star tight-end brother, reportedly had preliminary talks this month with Fox and ESPN about a possible career in television.

One of Kelce's teammates is convinced there's "no shot" that he'll return for one more season.

The bottom line: Eagles nation is breathlessly awaiting official word from the big guy.