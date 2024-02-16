WXPN reveals initial XPoNential festival lineup
WXPN unveiled the initial lineup for its annual outdoor XPoNential Music Festival.
Driving the news: Blondshell, Phosphorescent, The Heavy Heavy and Cedric Burnside are among the headliners of the public radio station's three-day concert, which runs Sept. 20-22 on the Camden Waterfront.
- There'll be artist meet-and-greets, activities for children, vendors, food and drinks.
Flashback: WXPN has put on the outdoor festival since 1994, except for two years during the pandemic.
Details: Artists including Rosanne Cash, Bully, Lizzie No and Grace Bowers will play on two stages in Wiggins Park.
- WXPN plans to announce more artists leading up to the festival.
What's next: Tickets go on sale Feb. 29 ranging from $79-$236 for adults and children 13 and up. Tix are $10 for kids 12 and younger.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.