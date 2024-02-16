30 mins ago - News

WXPN reveals initial XPoNential festival lineup

headshot
Will Turner and Georgie Fuller

Will Turner and Georgie Fuller from The Heavy Heavy are among the headliners for this year's XPoNential Music Festival. Photo: Courtesy of WXPN

WXPN unveiled the initial lineup for its annual outdoor XPoNential Music Festival.

Driving the news: Blondshell, Phosphorescent, The Heavy Heavy and Cedric Burnside are among the headliners of the public radio station's three-day concert, which runs Sept. 20-22 on the Camden Waterfront.

  • There'll be artist meet-and-greets, activities for children, vendors, food and drinks.

Flashback: WXPN has put on the outdoor festival since 1994, except for two years during the pandemic.

Details: Artists including Rosanne Cash, Bully, Lizzie No and Grace Bowers will play on two stages in Wiggins Park.

  • WXPN plans to announce more artists leading up to the festival.

What's next: Tickets go on sale Feb. 29 ranging from $79-$236 for adults and children 13 and up. Tix are $10 for kids 12 and younger.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more