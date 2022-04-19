WXPN releases 2022 XPoNential Music Festival lineup

WXPN's XPoNential Music Festival returns this year with a lineup of rock legends, extraordinary singer-songwriters and more.

Driving the news: The War on Drugs, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Patti Smith and The Revivalists will headline the public radio station's three-day festival on the Camden Waterfront Sept. 16-18.

Flashback: WXPN 88.5 has put on the annual event since the 1990s. But the pandemic derailed the festival for the past two years.

Details: The headliners, including Brooklyn rock band Geese and Philadelphia brass band Snacktime, will play at the Waterfront Music Pavilion, while Tennessee singer-songwriter Valerie June and more than 20 others will play at two outdoor stages in Wiggins Park.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. Prices range from $50-$216 for adults and $5-$15 for children ages 2-12.

