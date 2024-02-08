Weekend events in Philadelphia: Love, Lunar New Year and pizza

Love is in the air in the city that brings you LOVE Park. Whether with your partner or by yourself, gobble up pizza, hit a show or get pumped for the Big Game.

😍 Let's get down to the Nitty Gritty about dating in Philly (yes, even Mr. Googly eyes has a heartthrob). Plenty of laughs to be had Thursday at 7pm at this live comedy, featuring some of the best storytellers revealing their best and cringiest date stories. Tickets: $12 at Plays & Players Theater.

🍕 Friday is National Pizza Day. Here are three local spots to grab a slice:

Pizzeria Stella in Society Hill uses wood-burning ovens to cook up decadent classic and specialty pies, including everyone's favorite Margherita and pie-in-the-sky machinations like pistachio pizza.

Buddakan in Center City has an off-the-wall offering: tuna pizza, with spicy aioli, pickled jalapeno and ponzu sauce ($18).

Pizzeria Salvy at the Comcast Technology Center delivers mouthwatering pies without slicing into your wallet. In honor of the occasion, they're doing a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal.

🎭 Hello, dearie. Mrs. Doubtfire, the story of down-and-out actor Robin Williams transforming into an elderly nanny to see his kids, is at the Academy of Music through Feb. 18. Tickets: $20+

💌 Sip on a "love potion" cocktail while watching the heart-rattling story of Betsy Ross as she chooses between her Quaker community and her lover. "The Tipsy History: A Love Story" features costumed re-enactors who tell of young Betsy's decision to elope with her future husband despite the consequences.

Friday and Saturday at the Betsy Ross House, showings at 5:30pm, 6:30pm and 7:30pm. Tickets: $25, must be purchased in advance.

🎨 The Philadelphia Museum of Art is celebrating Black History Month with a pay-what-you-wish event. Guided tours of Black artistry, a pop-up exhibit featuring local artist Nazeer Sebree's work and more on Friday, 5-8:45pm.

Plus check out a mural tour of Philly's oldest Black History cultural sites in Historic Fair Hill. Saturday, 1pm.

🀄 Chinatown kicks off the Lunar New Year with a late-night parade Friday at 10pm at 10th and Spring streets. There's a daytime parade Sunday at 11am along the same route.

The Rail Park has a free outdoor celebration with family-friendly fun and a Lion Dance performance from the Philadelphia Suns. Saturday, 1-3pm.

🏙️ The Winter Jawn features stage performances from The Maine and others, plus DJ sets and plenty of food offerings inside XFINITY Live! It's an all-ages event Saturday; doors open at 11am. Tickets are free.

🖤 The Laurel Hill Cemetery Valentine's tour is one way to shake up the holiday for lovebirds. Hear stories and visit the final resting places of romantics buried there. Saturday, 1-3pm. Tickets: $20 (13 and up); $18 for seniors; $10 (6-12); free for 5 and under.

There's another tour, "All Thorns, No Roses," next week.

🏈 If you're not all pizza-d out, MOD Pizza hosts a Super Bowl tailgate on Sunday from 1:30-3pm at its Newtown Square location. $8 pizza, cornhole and a chance to win prizes.