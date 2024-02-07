1 hour ago - News

"Abbott Elementary" is back in session with Season 3

Abbott Elementary takes a field trip to the Franklin Institute.

Gregory is eager to spend time with a reluctant Janine who is avoiding him. Photo: Eric Liebowitz/ABC via Getty Images

The third season of "Abbott Elementary" kicks off Wednesday night with a one-hour premiere.

Why it matters: The award-winning show, created by Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson, has a cult following.

😬 We might get in trouble for admitting this, but Mike and Isaac haven't watched a single episode. Luckily our esteemed colleague, entertainment reporter Maxwell Millington, told us what to look out for this season:

💭 Maxwell's thought bubble: I'm excited to find out where Janine and Gregory's "will they, won't they" relationship stands and if Ava has truly learned to be a better principal.

What they're saying: "There are so many great characters we're introducing into the show and a lot of surprises," Chris Perfetti, who plays Jacob, told Maxwell. "I learn about this show in real-time with (the viewers), and I'm excited to see where it goes."

If you watch: 7pm on ABC.

