"Abbott" season finale comes to Franklin Institute
The season finale of “Abbott Elementary” airs at 9pm tonight on ABC.
What’s happening: The fictional Philly school’s teachers and students wrap up Season 2 by taking a field trip to the Franklin Institute.
🏙️ 1 cool thing: Filming at the museum marks the first Philly shoot for the show, Quinta Brunson said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week.
Details: Viewers can spot well-known parts of the building during the episode, including the Giant Heart, Train Factory and Benjamin Franklin National Memorial, per a statement from the Franklin Institute.
- Plus: The Abbott crew does a camp-in and sleeps at the museum overnight, according to previews for the episode.
What to watch: The show is returning for a third season, but no release date has been announced.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.