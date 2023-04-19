"Abbott" season finale comes to Franklin Institute

Abbott goes to the Franklin Institute. Photo: courtesy ABC/Gilles Mingasson

The season finale of “Abbott Elementary” airs at 9pm tonight on ABC.

What’s happening: The fictional Philly school’s teachers and students wrap up Season 2 by taking a field trip to the Franklin Institute.

🏙️ 1 cool thing: Filming at the museum marks the first Philly shoot for the show, Quinta Brunson said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week.

Details: Viewers can spot well-known parts of the building during the episode, including the Giant Heart, Train Factory and Benjamin Franklin National Memorial, per a statement from the Franklin Institute.

Plus: The Abbott crew does a camp-in and sleeps at the museum overnight, according to previews for the episode.

What to watch: The show is returning for a third season, but no release date has been announced.