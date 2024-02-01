Cap: Data: RentCafe; Table: Axios Visuals

Philadelphia's pipeline for converting old office buildings into new apartments is among the hottest in the country.

975 units are expected locally from conversions this year, per RentCafe's latest annual report on the topic.

Why it matters: Converting underused office space is a key part of post-pandemic plans in many big cities to create much-needed housing, Axios' Kate Marino reports.

Zoom in: The high rise at 1701 Market Street, the former headquarters of the Morgan Lewis & Bockius law firm, is one of the city's biggest conversion projects. It'll have about 300 apartment units and is projected to be finished in 2025.

Zoom out: The number of new units expected from office-to-apartment flips nationally — roughly 55,300 — is more than quadruple what it was in 2021, according to RentCafe.

Of note: Completing these projects is easier said than done. The analysis included those that are under conversion, as well as planned and prospective redevelopment.

