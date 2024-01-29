Rare painted bunting spotted in Philadelphia

Share on email (opens in new window)

You can spot this beauty in or around Bartram's Garden. Photo: Courtesy of Jason Weckstein

A rare Southern bird has taken up its winter residence at Bartram's Garden.

Why it matters: The region has seen shifts in bird populations in recent years likely fueled by global warming, habitat changes and other factors.

What's happening: Amateur bird watchers spotted an adult male painted bunting at the West Philly gardens earlier this month.

The discovery lit up local active birding chat groups and social media.

Eager crowds have since gathered at the gardens to catch a glimpse of the colorful avian, Bartram's Garden spokesperson Caroline Winschel tells Axios.

Between the lines: Painted buntings are migratory birds native to the Southern U.S.

They typically winter in southern Florida, the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

Zoom in: Painted buntings are rare but not uncommon for this area, Jason Weckstein, curator of ornithology at the Academy of Natural Sciences, tells Axios.

They're known to be vagrants, or species known to appear outside of their normal geographic habitat.

These bright-colored birds have also been spotted in Cape May, New Jersey, during their migration period.

The intrigue: A painted bunting was reportedly seen around Bartram's Garden last year too.

The birds are known to return to winter in the same location.

The big picture: As climate change has led to rising temperatures in the Philly metro during the summer and winter, some bird species like black vultures, red-bellied woodpeckers and northern mockingbirds have moved northward over the decades to nest in our region.

Meanwhile, some northern bird species like the common raven are now in Philly and New Jersey.

By the numbers: Birders have identified 218 different species of birds at the gardens, per eBird.org.

🧠 Pro tips: Most people have spotted the painted bunting in the north end of the gardens along Bartram's Mile trail near the Schuylkill River.

You can borrow binoculars from the welcome center.

What they're saying: "It's a damn colorful bird," Weckstein said, who caught sight of it last week.