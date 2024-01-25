2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Philly is well-represented as James Beard Award semifinalists released

headshot
Illustration of a first place ribbon with a gold plate at the center.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

When you're stove-hot, you're stove-hot.

Driving the news: The James Beard semifinalists list announced Wednesday includes nine Philly restaurateurs and restaurants.

Why it matters: Take that Yelp. The news was a strong rebuke of the food review site's decision to leave our dining scene off its top 100 restaurants of 2024 list.

Philly's local semifinalists are:

What's next: The trimmed-down list of nominees comes out April 3.

  • The James Beard Awards ceremony is June 10 in Chicago.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more