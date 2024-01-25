2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Philly is well-represented as James Beard Award semifinalists released
When you're stove-hot, you're stove-hot.
Driving the news: The James Beard semifinalists list announced Wednesday includes nine Philly restaurateurs and restaurants.
Why it matters: Take that Yelp. The news was a strong rebuke of the food review site's decision to leave our dining scene off its top 100 restaurants of 2024 list.
Philly's local semifinalists are:
- Outstanding Chef: Dionicio Jiménez, Cantina La Martina
- Emerging Chef: Yun Fuentes, Bolo
- Best New Restaurant: My Loup
- Outstanding Bakery: Isgro Pastries
- Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: a.kitchen+bar
- Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic: Jesse Ito, Royal Sushi & Izakaya; Randy Rucker, River Twice; Omar Tate, Honeysuckle Provisions; and Carlos Aparicio of El Chingon.
What's next: The trimmed-down list of nominees comes out April 3.
- The James Beard Awards ceremony is June 10 in Chicago.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.