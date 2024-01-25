Share on email (opens in new window)

When you're stove-hot, you're stove-hot.

Driving the news: The James Beard semifinalists list announced Wednesday includes nine Philly restaurateurs and restaurants.

Why it matters: Take that Yelp. The news was a strong rebuke of the food review site's decision to leave our dining scene off its top 100 restaurants of 2024 list.

Philly's local semifinalists are:

What's next: The trimmed-down list of nominees comes out April 3.