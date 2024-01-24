Office building vacancies in Philadelphia better than national average
Office vacancies hit 17.4% in the Philadelphia metro in the final quarter of last year, according to data from Moody's Analytics.
Why it matters: Office buildings are emptying around the U.S. as companies adapt to the new norms of remote and hybrid work, writes Axios' Emily Peck.
The big picture: Nationwide, office vacancies reached a record high in the fourth quarter of last year, hitting 19.6%.
Zoom in: Office vacancies in the Philly metro ticked up 1.8% over the past year, per Moody's data.
- Meanwhile, asking office rent growth rose 1% in the area over the past 12 months.
Between the lines: Remote work in the Philly area isn't as popular as other big metros.
- The share of people who work from home fell to 18.6% in 2022, down from 23.6%, per the latest Census figures.
Plus, more workers began clocking into Center City's main office hub in September when tech giant Comcast — the city's largest private downtown employer — called workers back to the office four days a week, up from three.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.