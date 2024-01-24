Office building vacancies in Philadelphia better than national average

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Moody's Analytics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Office vacancies hit 17.4% in the Philadelphia metro in the final quarter of last year, according to data from Moody's Analytics.

Why it matters: Office buildings are emptying around the U.S. as companies adapt to the new norms of remote and hybrid work, writes Axios' Emily Peck.

The big picture: Nationwide, office vacancies reached a record high in the fourth quarter of last year, hitting 19.6%.

Zoom in: Office vacancies in the Philly metro ticked up 1.8% over the past year, per Moody's data.

Meanwhile, asking office rent growth rose 1% in the area over the past 12 months.

Between the lines: Remote work in the Philly area isn't as popular as other big metros.

The share of people who work from home fell to 18.6% in 2022, down from 23.6%, per the latest Census figures.

Plus, more workers began clocking into Center City's main office hub in September when tech giant Comcast — the city's largest private downtown employer — called workers back to the office four days a week, up from three.