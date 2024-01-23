Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: SafeGraph; Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Map: Axios Visuals

Philadelphia is home to the most Mexican restaurants in Pennsylvania, per the Pew Research Center's analysis of data from SafeGraph.

Why it matters: The proliferation of restaurants highlights the growing influence of Mexican Americans on U.S. culture and the effects of increased migration from Mexico.

By the numbers: Pennsylvania has nearly 1,100 Mexican restaurants, per Pew.

Philly has the most at 212, followed by Allegheny County at 154 and Montgomery County with 121.

Yes, but: Montgomery County can claim the crown for the highest concentration of Mexican restaurants, with 1.4 per 10,00 residents.

The big picture: 99% of Americans live near at least one Mexican restaurant, writes Axios Latinos' Russell Contreras.