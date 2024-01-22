Mass shootings rose in Pennsylvania last year

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Gun Violence Archive; Note: Mass shootings are defined as instances of at least four victims killed or injured by gunfire, not including a shooter. Data is as of Jan. 4, 2024; Chart: Axios Visuals

Pennsylvania had 35 mass shootings last year, according to new data from the research group Gun Violence Archive.

Why it matters: The new data reflects the state's ongoing gun violence crisis.

By the numbers: Statewide mass shootings left at least 35 people dead and another 134 injured.

Mass shootings have remained relatively level in recent years, numbering 34 in 2022 and 35 in 2021.

Yes, but: Pennsylvania had a spike starting in 2020, as numbers hovered between 10-19 from 2014-2019 before rising to 34 in 2020.

Zoom out: Nationally, 656 mass shootings took place in 2023, Axios' Sareen Habeshian reports.

Since 2014, the only year higher was in 2021 when there were 689, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Zoom in: Philadelphia accounted for the bulk of the state's mass shootings (21), per the Gun Violence Archive.