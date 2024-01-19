Petitions pour in for Eagles' Jason Kelce amid retirement reports

Fans want a statue of this iconic Jason Kelce look. Photo: Jeremy Drey/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

A group of Eagles fans have started a movement to honor center Jason Kelce after reports broke of his impending retirement.

Driving the news: Change.org received so many petitions about Kelce that it created a landing page for them, a love hub of sorts for Eagles fans to reminisce on his career and pray that he'll run it back for one more season.

What they're saying: Jessica Flatt, a lifelong Birds fan, wrote that Kelce was a "symbol of unity" in her petition urging the Eagles to put up a statue of the All-Pro center at the Linc.

She tells Axios that she met Kelce after the Eagles' Super Bowl win in 2018 while hostessing at the First Watch restaurant in Wynnewood. Kelce's wife, Kylie, snapped a photo of the two because Flatt was too short to take a selfie.

Her favorite memory is of Kelce decked out in the green Mummers outfit giving a profanity-laced stump speech as his voice gave out atop the steps of the Art Museum.

"He said what everyone else was thinking," Flatt says. "He's the heart and soul of the Eagles."

Zoom in: Chris Aldrich, a 51-year-old insurance adjuster from Toms River, New Jersey, wants the Eagles to retire Kelce's number — an honor bestowed upon only a handful of franchise greats.

The bottom line: Fans hope Kelce returns to football one day. One radical idea, Aldrich says, is to fire head coach Nick Sirianni and replace him with the retiring Kelce.