Philadelphia weekend events: Auto Show, Winter Wonder, a musical and more

🐦‍ A toast to the man who brought us "The Raven." They're celebrating legendary poet Edgar Allen Poe's upcoming birthday at the Yards Brewing tonight at 6pm. You can also tour the nearby Edgar Allen Poe National Historic Site. Tickets: $10

🏰 Take an evening stroll through Henry Mercer's castle in Doylestown. A 45-minute guided tour will give you an intimate view of the famed archaeologist and his ceramic tile collection on Friday starting at 5pm. Tickets: $25 adults; $20 members; $10 youth (6-17); $5 children 5 and under.

🎂 Ben Franklin's birthday bash is always … crafty. The American Philosophical Society puts on an event honoring architect Frank Gehry celebrating this year's theme of craftsmanship. Expert presentations, a wreath-laying ceremony, birthday cake and more. Friday at 10am inside the society's Benjamin Franklin Hall. Free with a reservation.

💃 When I chip, you dip, we dip. No, not that kind of salsa. The better kind. It's 21+ salsa night on Saturday at 8pm at the Bok Building in South Philly with music from DJs Big George and VSpice. Pay-as-you-go food and drink. Advance tickets: $22, or $25 at the door.

🌺 Longwood Gardens' Winter Wonder horticultural masterpiece begins Saturday. Hundreds of orchids bloom in the conservatory, plus outside are more than 400 acres of yellow and orange witch hazel. The exhibit runs through March 24. Tickets: $25 adults; $22 seniors and college students; $18 veterans; $13 youth (5-18); free for 4 and under.

⛔ Keep Dry January intact at Saturday's booze-free shindig, equipped with a zero-proof tasting lounge and bottle shop and plenty of tasty mocktails. Plus, author Hilary Sheinbaum gives a keynote speech. Tickets: $33.33+. Starts at 7pm.

🎶 Tempting, ain't it? The musical "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations," which traces the Motown group's rise from the Detroit streets to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, plays through Sunday at the Kimmel Center - Academy of Music. Tickets: $27+

🏎️ Are you an auto aficionado? The Philadelphia Auto Show, in its 122nd year, runs through Sunday at the Convention Center. From exotic to classics, hundreds of cars are on display. Tickets: $20 for adults and kids 13 and up; $12 for children 7-12; $15 for seniors and military members.