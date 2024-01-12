A guide to navigating Damp January in Philly

👋 Hello, Isaac here. I'm hearing that Dry — or "Damp" — January is all the buzz.

Damp January has gained popularity, "maybe because people have done some Dry Januarys and it hasn't been successful," Amanda White, licensed counselor and author of "Not Drinking Tonight," tells Axios' Carly Mallenbaum.

So I came up with a semi-serious, semi-jokey local guide to help you navigate temptations over the next three weeks and stay (relatively) drink-free: