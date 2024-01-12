37 mins ago - Things to Do
A guide to navigating Damp January in Philly
👋 Hello, Isaac here. I'm hearing that Dry — or "Damp" — January is all the buzz.
- Damp January has gained popularity, "maybe because people have done some Dry Januarys and it hasn't been successful," Amanda White, licensed counselor and author of "Not Drinking Tonight," tells Axios' Carly Mallenbaum.
So I came up with a semi-serious, semi-jokey local guide to help you navigate temptations over the next three weeks and stay (relatively) drink-free:
- Keep a drinking diary. When do you think about drinking?
- This gives you something to do, keeps you honest and helps track drinking urges: Are you imbibing to deal with stress, a social drinker or just bored boozing?
- Hang out with drunk friends while you're sober.
- I wasn't much of a drinker in college, so I spent many nights as the designated driver, a tradition that's continued into adulthood.
- It's left me with enough hilarious stories to write a novel.
- Plus, seeing how much money is spent for the splendor of a hangover maybe makes you rethink taking 10 shots of Patron.
- Finally, avoid watching the Eagles in the playoffs.
- That alone could induce drinking.
