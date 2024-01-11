Data: BLS; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Real estate agents account for nearly 1 out of every 1,000 workers in Pennsylvania, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Why it matters: The Keystone State saw housing inventory and sales trend downward late last year as prices remained relatively stable amid high interest rates.

Zoom out: The highest shares of real estate agents are in Florida (3.4), Arizona (2.9) and Colorado (2.4).

Meanwhile, they're least prevalent — compared to other professions — in D.C. (0.2), Connecticut (0.2) and Iowa (0.3).

Zoom in: Pennsylvania's share of real estate agents (.9) is in the middle of the pack, having more than neighboring Ohio and New Jersey but fewer than Delaware and Virginia.

What we're watching: Whether the field shrinks after a mostly stagnant year in real estate, and as commissions are questioned.

What to watch: The National Association of Realtors is contesting a lawsuit that alleges the group conspired with two of the nation's largest brokerages to keep commissions on home sales high, Axios' Emily Peck reports.