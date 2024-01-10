A eulogy to the Abbaye, my neighborhood bar

The Abbaye in Northern Liberties is closing on Saturday after 21 years.

When it does, I'll lose my neighborhood bar, sure, but something far greater than that, too.

Why it matters (to me, anyway): For all of our 1.6 million people, Philly remains a city of neighborhoods. Blocks, really. For my wife and I, The Abbaye was the place where we felt like we became a part of our neighborhood.

We moved in the very weird year of 2020, and dinners on the sidewalk of Fairmount Ave. — yes, even in the depths of December — became our respite from the monotony.

In the years since, we've gotten to know most everyone who works there. I've eaten more of their incredible chicken tenders than I can count. We've roped all of our visiting friends into Sunday night karaoke.

Hell, we had our wedding rehearsal dinner there last year. Talk about commitment.

What they're saying: "This is the worst thing that's happened to our street since the trees got cut down," one of my neighbors wrote in our block's group chat.

To me, there's nothing more Philadelphian than marking the passage of time via the demise of beloved bars and street trees.

Between the lines: Maybe this says something about "the old Philadelphia" slipping further out of reach, maybe it doesn't. Maybe this says something about Northern Liberties edging closer toward a corporate shell of its former self, maybe it doesn't.

All I know is that I'm going to miss a place that's become important to me and a whole lot of others.

A place where I could be decently sure somebody knew my name, which is hard to come by in this day and age.

The bottom line: Even if you've never physically been to The Abbaye, I know you've stopped in a time or two. Because you have your very own Abbaye in your corner of this fair city, the place you love the most.