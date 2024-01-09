Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: ReFED; Note: Manufacturing and food service surplus estimated at the state level from national data; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Pennsylvania tossed out 2.89 million tons of surplus food in 2022 — the bulk of which came from residential households, per data from the nonprofit ReFED.

Why it matters: Food waste makes up nearly a quarter of municipal landfill input and contributes to 6.1% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

It also takes a bite out of our wallets. A person wastes $759 on uneaten food each year, on average.

Driving the news: Uneaten and unsold food ticked up 3.6% in the Keystone State between 2016 and 2022, per ReFED.

Residential waste accounted for approximately 57% of the state's uneaten or unsold food in 2022, followed by the food service industry (nearly 16%) and manufacturing (13%).

The big picture: Across the country, people and businesses let 88.7 million tons of food go uneaten or unsold that year.

That's equivalent to nearly 145 billion meals worth $473 billion.

Zoom in: The largest share of Pennsylvania's food waste went to landfills — nearly a third — followed by composting and incineration.

🧠 Be smart: Share Food Program and Philabundance are leading food waste prevention efforts in Philly.

They both offer services that connect grocery stores, restaurants and other businesses with organizations to distribute their unused food — Share Food Program's Philly Food Rescue initiative and Philabundance's program.

What they're saying: Britt Korn, coordinator for Share Food Program initiative, tells Axios that further cutting down on food waste in Philly could help reduce the city's high level of food insecurity.

"It's all about keeping good food within neighborhoods and keeping good food out of the trash," she said.

What you can do:

Store food properly.

Freeze food to extend its freshness.

Dedicate a day each week for eating leftovers.

Understand the meaning behind date "best by" labels.

Plan your meals before buying groceries.

Methodology: Food surplus refers to food uneaten or unsold by people and businesses.