Philadelphia Zoo's new residents of 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Sloth bear cubs Kelce and Harper hanging out and being adorable. Photo: Courtesy of the Philadelphia Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo welcomed at least eight new babies this year.

Driving the news: A pair of puma cubs — Elbroch and Olympia — arrived at the zoo in 2023, while new births included two bear cubs.

Of note: Five meerkat siblings suddenly died this year at the zoo.

Their deaths were linked to a dye used to mark the animals that the zoo has since stopped using.

The intrigue: The zoo hopes several animals will give birth in 2024 but isn't ready to say what's coming. Stay tuned!

Here are some of the new residents that arrived this year.

Puma cubs named Elbroch and Olympia

Photo: Courtesy of the Philadelphia Zoo

These cats found a permanent home at the Philly Zoo after they were found orphaned in Washington. You can find them in the zoo's Big Cat Falls section.

Giant elephant shrews

This little guy is Snuffleupagus. Photo: Courtesy of the Philadelphia Zoo

The elephant shrews can only be bred at a few zoos worldwide and are best known for their long, narrow snouts.

Golden-breasted starling named Goose

What are you looking at? Photo: Courtesy of the Philadelphia Zoo

Check out this colorful bird in the zoo's Wings of Asia exhibit.