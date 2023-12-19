Philadelphia Zoo's new residents of 2023
The Philadelphia Zoo welcomed at least eight new babies this year.
Driving the news: A pair of puma cubs — Elbroch and Olympia — arrived at the zoo in 2023, while new births included two bear cubs.
Of note: Five meerkat siblings suddenly died this year at the zoo.
- Their deaths were linked to a dye used to mark the animals that the zoo has since stopped using.
The intrigue: The zoo hopes several animals will give birth in 2024 but isn't ready to say what's coming. Stay tuned!
Here are some of the new residents that arrived this year.
Puma cubs named Elbroch and Olympia
These cats found a permanent home at the Philly Zoo after they were found orphaned in Washington. You can find them in the zoo's Big Cat Falls section.
Giant elephant shrews
The elephant shrews can only be bred at a few zoos worldwide and are best known for their long, narrow snouts.
Golden-breasted starling named Goose
Check out this colorful bird in the zoo's Wings of Asia exhibit.
