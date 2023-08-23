33 mins ago - News
See Philadelphia Zoo's new puma cubs
A pair of puma cubs are taking up permanent residency at the Philadelphia Zoo.
Why it matters: The cats are rescues and were recently found orphaned in Washington state.
State of play: The cubs are receiving care and quarantining at the zoo's onsite animal hospital.
- They will debut in early fall at the zoo's Big Cat Falls section.
Details: The cubs, who are around 20 weeks old, are named Elbroch (pronounced El-Brock) and Olympia.
- How can you tell them apart? Elbroch, the male, is larger.
1 cool thing: Pumas have the largest hind legs of any feline species.
