The Ones List with Mayor Jim Kenney

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Mayor Jim Kenney doesn't want to bore you with details of his legacy – you've already read that.

Catch up quick: We're not going to retread what's widely considered Kenney's crowning achievements — the soda tax, pre-K and Rebuild.

Or rehash how sullen he looked on the job.

Yes, we know he told you that he was waiting for the day when he was no longer mayor and later walked that back.

Why it matters: One enduring trait of Kenney's legacy is he'd sometimes share exactly how he felt. And as Shakespeare pointed out, there is no richer legacy than honesty.

We caught up with Kenney before his exit to talk about his philosophy of life, the one lesson he learned as mayor and more.

What's the one thing you need to wake up in the morning? Watching the news.

One habit you wish to break? Worrying about everything.

One lesson learned as mayor? You can't dictate things; you have to have consensus.

Your one life philosophy? Be kind.

One word describing what it's like being mayor? Challenging.

Favorite Philly slang term? Aight or nawmean.

One favorite accomplishment as mayor no one is talking about? Fixing the city's finances, including the pension fund.

Your one love about being mayor? Being able to help people, through policies, through programs.

It means a lot to meet individual people and hear about how the city has served or helped them.

One biggest regret from your time as mayor? The use of tear gas on I-676 in 2020.

Your one motivation? Our children's education and their future.

I have always approached my role as mayor thinking about what we can do to make a long-term difference across generations, even if it means we don't see the full impact immediately.

One thing you need on your desk while working? A bottle of water. Stay hydrated!

One most peculiar thing learned about Philly as mayor? There is a peregrine falcon nest on City Hall's tower.

One dish you can't do without? Chicken parmesan, but I can't pick a favorite restaurant.

One thing you've been meaning to do in the city once you're no longer mayor? I haven't decided what's next just yet. It will be some kind of public service but not public office.

What gets you in the holiday spirit? Christmas movies, like "It's a Wonderful Life," "Home Alone," and "A Christmas Carol" (the black and white version). And "Elf," of course.