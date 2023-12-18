Eagles set for "beautiful" Battle of the Birds
It's time for the Birds to flex.
Why it matters: The Eagles' game against the Seahawks Monday night is considered a must-win if Philly wants to stay in contention for a top seed in the playoffs.
- That comes with a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason, which proved pivotal for Philly last season during the run to its first Super Bowl appearance since 2018.
Driving the news: The "Battle of the Birds" is a historic matchup — it's the first time the NFL has ever flexed a game to "Monday Night Football," per USA Today.
- The decision to move the game angered some fans who had to finagle travel schedules to make the 8:15pm start. The game was originally set for Sunday at 4:25pm.
Catch up quick: The Eagles are coming off two staggering blowout losses to Dallas and San Francisco and didn't score an offensive touchdown last week, snapping a 94-game streak, per Sports Illustrated.
- The Eagles clinched a playoff spot and moved back into first place in the NFC East after Dallas' loss to Buffalo.
Zoom in: Philly may no longer have a huge advantage at quarterback, as Jalen Hurts was downgraded to questionable after an illness worsened over the weekend, per ESPN.
- Backup Marcus Mariota will start if Hurts in unable to go, and will face a desperate Seahawks team that has lost four straight and needs a win to stay in the playoff mix.
- Backup QB Drew Lock is likely to make his second start for the Seahawks in place of an injured Geno Smith.
- Lock played fine in last week's loss to San Francisco, tossing two touchdowns but also two key interceptions.
What they're saying: Rain, sleet or snow, the Eagles train to go — and Hurts remains the same stoic leader with a win, loss or draw.
- "This is a great opportunity for us," Hurts told reporters this week. "We're going through [it], and that's a beautiful thing."
