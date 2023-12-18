Eagles set for "beautiful" Battle of the Birds

Tell them what they need to do, B-Dawk! Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It's time for the Birds to flex.

Why it matters: The Eagles' game against the Seahawks Monday night is considered a must-win if Philly wants to stay in contention for a top seed in the playoffs.

That comes with a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason, which proved pivotal for Philly last season during the run to its first Super Bowl appearance since 2018.

Driving the news: The "Battle of the Birds" is a historic matchup — it's the first time the NFL has ever flexed a game to "Monday Night Football," per USA Today.

The decision to move the game angered some fans who had to finagle travel schedules to make the 8:15pm start. The game was originally set for Sunday at 4:25pm.

Catch up quick: The Eagles are coming off two staggering blowout losses to Dallas and San Francisco and didn't score an offensive touchdown last week, snapping a 94-game streak, per Sports Illustrated.

The Eagles clinched a playoff spot and moved back into first place in the NFC East after Dallas' loss to Buffalo.

Zoom in: Zoom in: Philly may no longer have a huge advantage at quarterback, as Jalen Hurts was downgraded to questionable after an illness worsened over the weekend, per ESPN.

Backup Marcus Mariota will start if Hurts in unable to go, and will face a desperate Seahawks team that has lost four straight and needs a win to stay in the playoff mix.

Backup QB Drew Lock is likely to make his second start for the Seahawks in place of an injured Geno Smith.

Lock played fine in last week's loss to San Francisco, tossing two touchdowns but also two key interceptions.

What they're saying: Rain, sleet or snow, the Eagles train to go — and Hurts remains the same stoic leader with a win, loss or draw.

"This is a great opportunity for us," Hurts told reporters this week. "We're going through [it], and that's a beautiful thing."

