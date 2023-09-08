Jalen Hurts is becoming the NFL's most quotable quarterback

We'll tell you one thing that doesn't hurt. Hearing the Eagles QB speak. He's a smooth operator. Photo: by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts has turned around the Birds' fortunes on the field. But behind a microphone, he's turning into a walking, talking fortune cookie.

Hot take: The man spits wisdom that would make Confucius and Yogi Berra proud.

Yes, and: He does it so prodigiously that his camp is bogged down filing court papers to patent his trademark aphorisms.

As the season opener approaches, we're reflecting on a few of our favorite Hurt-isms and why we think they stand out.

Our take: Before the biggest game of his life, Hurts was not only knee-deep in the playbook but apparently also taking time to think up poetic one-liners directed at his critics.

He was so impressed with how the truth dart landed that he paused then said, "Y'all know y'all liked that one." Preach!

Our take: Some athletes think their prowess on the field or on a court extends to the recording booth.

We've seen everyone from the late great Kobe Bryant to Philly basketball legend Allen Iverson embarrass themselves trying to make rap albums.

Yes, but: Hearing the way those bars rolled off Hurts' tongue, we're convinced he has the skills to become the Dame DOLLA of the NFL.

"I've never really reported to the opinions of others, the expectation of others, or the standards of others. So I won't start now."

Our take: Omne trium perfectum – that's Latin for "everything that comes in three is perfect."

Lawyers and writers understand the rule. And so does Hurts.

The bottom line: We can't wait to hear what Hurts comes up with on the fly this season.