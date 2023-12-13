1 hour ago - News

The Ones with former Billy Penn editor Danya Henninger

headshot
Danya Henninger

Photo: Courtesy of Danya Henninger

Danya Henninger, the longtime editor and director of Billy Penn, stepped down from leading the millennial-focused news site last week.

State of play: She helped build the digital startup into a media powerhouse, covering Philly stories missed by other outlets and amassing a huge social media following.

We caught up with Henninger about her philosophy on life, lessons learned and how she gets into the holiday spirit.

  • What's the one thing you need to wake up in the morning? Black coffee, home-roasted with the dog-bowl method and brewed with an AeroPress.
  • What's the one habit you wish you could break? A month ago I would've said Twitter, but I did it. I'm done. RIP. See ya later.
  • What's the one dish at a Philly restaurant that you couldn't do without? Crema mixta soup at Las Bugambilias — it's half poblano, half corn and zucchini, with a new mix of flavor in every spoonful.
  • What's the one lesson you've learned as a journalist in Philadelphia? Zoning ordinances are way more powerful than you'd think.
  • What one sentence best sums up your philosophy of life? Leave an interesting pattern on the universe, and try to be kind while doing it.
  • How would you describe Philly in six words or less? Passionate people who take no bull.
  • Who is the one person you call when you need to know what's happening in Philly? I don't make phone calls to find out what's happening.
  • What's the most memorable story you worked on while at Billy Penn? Breaking news about the MOVE victims' remains held at Penn Museum, which kicked off a firestorm eventually leading to the health commissioner's resignation.
  • What's the one thing you always have at your desk while working and why? An EnerGel pen with purple ink, so I can write Post-it note reminders and stick them on my monitor.
  • What's the one thing that keeps you motivated? There's always something new to learn.
  • What's the most peculiar thing you learned about Philly while working at Billy Penn? A Revolutionary-era church in Society Hill has a penis-shaped statue that honors a minister.
  • What's one new thing you've been meaning to do in the city? Swing on the giant swing set at Verna Playground in FDR Park.
  • What's the one thing you loved most about covering Philly at Billy Penn? Philadelphians love hearing and talking and thinking about Philly, so almost anything can become a story that resonates — from an Eagles fan who mouths an obscenity to a college dean who wears vintage dresses to do typewriter art.
  • What's the one thing that gets you in the holiday spirit? Troegs Mad Elf on the shelf.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more