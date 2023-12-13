Share on email (opens in new window)

Danya Henninger, the longtime editor and director of Billy Penn, stepped down from leading the millennial-focused news site last week.

State of play: She helped build the digital startup into a media powerhouse, covering Philly stories missed by other outlets and amassing a huge social media following.

She's taken over as editorial director at Technical.ly last week, overseeing everything published on the site geared toward technology and entrepreneurs.

We caught up with Henninger about her philosophy on life, lessons learned and how she gets into the holiday spirit.

What's the one thing you need to wake up in the morning? Black coffee, home-roasted with the dog-bowl method and brewed with an AeroPress.

Black coffee, home-roasted with the dog-bowl method and brewed with an AeroPress. What's the one habit you wish you could break? A month ago I would've said Twitter, but I did it. I'm done. RIP. See ya later.

A month ago I would've said Twitter, but I did it. I'm done. RIP. See ya later. What's the one dish at a Philly restaurant that you couldn't do without? Crema mixta soup at Las Bugambilias — it's half poblano, half corn and zucchini, with a new mix of flavor in every spoonful.

Crema mixta soup at Las Bugambilias — it's half poblano, half corn and zucchini, with a new mix of flavor in every spoonful. What's the one lesson you've learned as a journalist in Philadelphia? Zoning ordinances are way more powerful than you'd think.

Zoning ordinances are way more powerful than you'd think. What one sentence best sums up your philosophy of life? Leave an interesting pattern on the universe, and try to be kind while doing it.

Leave an interesting pattern on the universe, and try to be kind while doing it. How would you describe Philly in six words or less? Passionate people who take no bull.

Passionate people who take no bull. Who is the one person you call when you need to know what's happening in Philly? I don't make phone calls to find out what's happening.

I don't make phone calls to find out what's happening. What's the most memorable story you worked on while at Billy Penn? Breaking news about the MOVE victims' remains held at Penn Museum, which kicked off a firestorm eventually leading to the health commissioner's resignation.

Breaking news about the MOVE victims' remains held at Penn Museum, which kicked off a firestorm eventually leading to the health commissioner's resignation. That and becoming a Mummer for a season and marching with the troupe led by the guy who created the infamous dumpster pool.