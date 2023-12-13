1 hour ago - News
The Ones with former Billy Penn editor Danya Henninger
Danya Henninger, the longtime editor and director of Billy Penn, stepped down from leading the millennial-focused news site last week.
State of play: She helped build the digital startup into a media powerhouse, covering Philly stories missed by other outlets and amassing a huge social media following.
- She's taken over as editorial director at Technical.ly last week, overseeing everything published on the site geared toward technology and entrepreneurs.
We caught up with Henninger about her philosophy on life, lessons learned and how she gets into the holiday spirit.
- What's the one thing you need to wake up in the morning? Black coffee, home-roasted with the dog-bowl method and brewed with an AeroPress.
- What's the one habit you wish you could break? A month ago I would've said Twitter, but I did it. I'm done. RIP. See ya later.
- What's the one dish at a Philly restaurant that you couldn't do without? Crema mixta soup at Las Bugambilias — it's half poblano, half corn and zucchini, with a new mix of flavor in every spoonful.
- What's the one lesson you've learned as a journalist in Philadelphia? Zoning ordinances are way more powerful than you'd think.
- What one sentence best sums up your philosophy of life? Leave an interesting pattern on the universe, and try to be kind while doing it.
- How would you describe Philly in six words or less? Passionate people who take no bull.
- Who is the one person you call when you need to know what's happening in Philly? I don't make phone calls to find out what's happening.
- What's the most memorable story you worked on while at Billy Penn? Breaking news about the MOVE victims' remains held at Penn Museum, which kicked off a firestorm eventually leading to the health commissioner's resignation.
- That and becoming a Mummer for a season and marching with the troupe led by the guy who created the infamous dumpster pool.
- What's the one thing you always have at your desk while working and why? An EnerGel pen with purple ink, so I can write Post-it note reminders and stick them on my monitor.
- What's the one thing that keeps you motivated? There's always something new to learn.
- What's the most peculiar thing you learned about Philly while working at Billy Penn? A Revolutionary-era church in Society Hill has a penis-shaped statue that honors a minister.
- What's one new thing you've been meaning to do in the city? Swing on the giant swing set at Verna Playground in FDR Park.
- What's the one thing you loved most about covering Philly at Billy Penn? Philadelphians love hearing and talking and thinking about Philly, so almost anything can become a story that resonates — from an Eagles fan who mouths an obscenity to a college dean who wears vintage dresses to do typewriter art.
- What's the one thing that gets you in the holiday spirit? Troegs Mad Elf on the shelf.
