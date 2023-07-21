Philadelphia will be home to the biggest swing set in North America
Pennsylvania is a "megaswing" state.
Driving the news: Philadelphia is building the biggest swing set in North America.
Why it matters: There's no better way to bring out the kid in all of us than by soaring through the air next to family and friends.
Details: The 20-seat Skyline Swing, roughly 100 feet long and 80 feet wide, will anchor South Philly's 2-acre Anna C. Vera playground when it opens Aug. 26, per the Fairmount Park Conservancy.
- It has six types of swings, some that'll seat more than one person.
Zoom in: The playground — named after the late city council president — will also have tree houses, climbing structures, slides and a picnic pavilion.
- The absorbent, cork-based playing surface was designed to withstand flooding at the park.
The big picture: The playground is part of a $250 million reimagining of the 348-acre FDR Park, including the addition of wetlands and a new welcome center with a cafe, event space and more than a dozen public restrooms.
- About $100 million of those funds have been raised through donations and grants, per the Inquirer.
What they're saying: The Fairmount Park Conservancy declined to tell Axios how much the swing set costs but said it couldn't be "more excited" about the addition to the park.
