Pennsylvania is a "megaswing" state.

Driving the news: Philadelphia is building the biggest swing set in North America.

Why it matters: There's no better way to bring out the kid in all of us than by soaring through the air next to family and friends.

Details: The 20-seat Skyline Swing, roughly 100 feet long and 80 feet wide, will anchor South Philly's 2-acre Anna C. Vera playground when it opens Aug. 26, per the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

It has six types of swings, some that'll seat more than one person.

Zoom in: The playground — named after the late city council president — will also have tree houses, climbing structures, slides and a picnic pavilion.

The absorbent, cork-based playing surface was designed to withstand flooding at the park.

The big picture: The playground is part of a $250 million reimagining of the 348-acre FDR Park, including the addition of wetlands and a new welcome center with a cafe, event space and more than a dozen public restrooms.

About $100 million of those funds have been raised through donations and grants, per the Inquirer.

What they're saying: The Fairmount Park Conservancy declined to tell Axios how much the swing set costs but said it couldn't be "more excited" about the addition to the park.