Beach House bring along Kurt Vile for a special Johnny Brenda's show

Kurt Vile was Beach House's surprise guest at Johnny Brenda's on Monday. (Good luck finding a photo of the headliner thanks to the "no phones" rule.) Photo: Courtesy of David Avidan/@synchronisticlyserendipitous

Dream pop legends Beach House brought the house down at Johnny Brenda's on Monday night, bringing along Philly legend Kurt Vile as a surprise guest.

Why it matters: When Beach House was in town last year, they sold out The Met's 3,500 seats, so 250-capacity JB's was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of show.

  • The setlist featured a whole bunch of live debuts and rarely played tracks, but not 2015's "Space Song," which is creeping toward a billion plays on Spotify thanks to TikTok virality.
  • Fans on Reddit called it "magical," "a dream" and "a thing of sheer beauty."

My take: There's nothing quite like knowing a show is going to be legendary while it's happening. The fact that the audience abided by the band's hard "no phones" rule made it that much more incredible.

