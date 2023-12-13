1 hour ago - News
Beach House bring along Kurt Vile for a special Johnny Brenda's show
Dream pop legends Beach House brought the house down at Johnny Brenda's on Monday night, bringing along Philly legend Kurt Vile as a surprise guest.
Why it matters: When Beach House was in town last year, they sold out The Met's 3,500 seats, so 250-capacity JB's was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of show.
- The setlist featured a whole bunch of live debuts and rarely played tracks, but not 2015's "Space Song," which is creeping toward a billion plays on Spotify thanks to TikTok virality.
- Fans on Reddit called it "magical," "a dream" and "a thing of sheer beauty."
My take: There's nothing quite like knowing a show is going to be legendary while it's happening. The fact that the audience abided by the band's hard "no phones" rule made it that much more incredible.
