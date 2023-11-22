Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade guide and road closures

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Thanksgiving party on the Parkway returns Thursday. State of play: 6ABC Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off at 9am at 20th Street and JFK Boulevard.

This year's theme is "It's Holiday Time!"

A preview show kicks off at 8:30am.

Why it matters: The 104th annual parade bills itself as the oldest in the nation.

Details: The three-hour extravaganza is co-hosted by Carson Kressley from "Queer Eye" along with the 6ABC Action News team, and features Joey Graziadei from "The Bachelor" and ESPN's Kevin Negandhi.

Musical guests include the Commodores, Village People, and Ashlee Keating.

Also spot local talent like vocalist Felicia Punzo, Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, Philadanco and the Fancy Brigade Association.

By the numbers: The parade will include:

15 floats

14 balloons

600 dancers

28 live performances

8 marching bands

If you go: Stop by the Parade Zone at Eakins Oval for live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities and giveaways.

🚧 Be smart: Metered street parking is free, but several streets will be closed leading up to the parade.

Lanes of JFK Boulevard from 20th to 30th streets will be closed starting at 7pm Wednesday.

20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway shuts down starting at 6am Thursday.

Kelly Drive from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval closes at 7am Thursday

🟢 All road closures will be lifted by 3pm Thursday.

☝️ Yes, but: The city will tow and relocate vehicles in temporary no parking spots around the parade route.

Plus, SEPTA will detour more than a dozen bus routes from 8am-2pm tomorrow.

All transit services will run on a modified schedule.