Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade guide and road closures

The Thanksgiving party on the Parkway returns Thursday.
State of play: 6ABC Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off at 9am at 20th Street and JFK Boulevard.
- This year's theme is "It's Holiday Time!"
- A preview show kicks off at 8:30am.
Why it matters: The 104th annual parade bills itself as the oldest in the nation.
Details: The three-hour extravaganza is co-hosted by Carson Kressley from "Queer Eye" along with the 6ABC Action News team, and features Joey Graziadei from "The Bachelor" and ESPN's Kevin Negandhi.
- Musical guests include the Commodores, Village People, and Ashlee Keating.
- Also spot local talent like vocalist Felicia Punzo, Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, Philadanco and the Fancy Brigade Association.
By the numbers: The parade will include:
- 15 floats
- 14 balloons
- 600 dancers
- 28 live performances
- 8 marching bands
If you go: Stop by the Parade Zone at Eakins Oval for live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities and giveaways.
🚧 Be smart: Metered street parking is free, but several streets will be closed leading up to the parade.
- Lanes of JFK Boulevard from 20th to 30th streets will be closed starting at 7pm Wednesday.
- 20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway shuts down starting at 6am Thursday.
- Kelly Drive from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval closes at 7am Thursday
🟢 All road closures will be lifted by 3pm Thursday.
☝️ Yes, but: The city will tow and relocate vehicles in temporary no parking spots around the parade route.
Plus, SEPTA will detour more than a dozen bus routes from 8am-2pm tomorrow.
- All transit services will run on a modified schedule.