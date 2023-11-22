Nov 22, 2023 - Things to Do

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade guide and road closures

Photo: Courtesy of 6ABC

The Thanksgiving party on the Parkway returns Thursday.

State of play: 6ABC Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off at 9am at 20th Street and JFK Boulevard.

  • This year's theme is "It's Holiday Time!"
  • A preview show kicks off at 8:30am.

Why it matters: The 104th annual parade bills itself as the oldest in the nation.

Details: The three-hour extravaganza is co-hosted by Carson Kressley from "Queer Eye" along with the 6ABC Action News team, and features Joey Graziadei from "The Bachelor" and ESPN's Kevin Negandhi.

  • Musical guests include the Commodores, Village People, and Ashlee Keating.
  • Also spot local talent like vocalist Felicia Punzo, Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, Philadanco and the Fancy Brigade Association.

By the numbers: The parade will include:

  • 15 floats
  • 14 balloons
  • 600 dancers
  • 28 live performances
  • 8 marching bands

If you go: Stop by the Parade Zone at Eakins Oval for live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities and giveaways.

🚧 Be smart: Metered street parking is free, but several streets will be closed leading up to the parade.

  • Lanes of JFK Boulevard from 20th to 30th streets will be closed starting at 7pm Wednesday.
  • 20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway shuts down starting at 6am Thursday.
  • Kelly Drive from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval closes at 7am Thursday

🟢 All road closures will be lifted by 3pm Thursday.

☝️ Yes, but: The city will tow and relocate vehicles in temporary no parking spots around the parade route.

Plus, SEPTA will detour more than a dozen bus routes from 8am-2pm tomorrow.

  • All transit services will run on a modified schedule.
Dancers at the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade
Photo: Courtesy of 6ABC
