New "infertility" definition could broaden coverage in Pennsylvania

A new, more expansive definition of "infertility" could result in more help for hopeful LGBTQ+ and single parents. Why it matters: Broader insurance coverage of fertility services, like egg freezing, for all people could be in the offing after a recent decision by an influential group of reproductive health care providers to redefine the condition.

State of play: The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) redefined infertility to include everyone — not just heterosexual couples — who need medical intervention to achieve pregnancy.

It's no longer limited to when a man and a woman can't get pregnant after a year of unprotected intercourse or through intrauterine insemination (IUI) — or after six months of IUI for women over 35.

The updated language applies to anyone who needs help having children, regardless of relationship status, gender identity or sexual orientation.

Data: Resolve; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

State of play: Pennsylvania currently doesn't require any insurance coverage for fertility services, per infertility advocacy group Resolve.

That's unlike 21 other states plus Washington, D.C., which require some workplace health plans to cover at least some form of fertility coverage, per Resolve.

Zoom in: Despite the growing interest in this care — and more Philly employers like Comcast, Vanguard, and Temple Health offering fertility benefits to stay competitive in the labor market — insurance coverage of the often-pricey services remains limited.

The average cost of one cycle of IVF is $12,400, according to ASRM.

Still, several studies suggest fertility insurance coverage does not significantly increase the cost of medical plans.

What we're watching: While the new "infertility" definition creates one avenue for more inclusive coverage, Pennsylvania legislators are pursuing others.

State lawmakers are considering a handful of bills that would require health insurance plans to cover the diagnosis and treatment of infertility and fertility services.

Some bills would expand the definition of infertility to include coverage for LGBTQ+ individuals and surrogates.

Yes, but: Previous legislative attempts to expand these services have stalled.

What they're saying: A more inclusive definition of infertility is "a game-changer" because a number of insurance plans rely on the ASRM definition of "disease" to determine coverage, infertility specialist Lucky Sekhon told Axios.