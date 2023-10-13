2 hours ago - News

Where Philadelphians would move if they left Pennsylvania

Mike D'Onofrio
Data: Data: Axios research. Chart: Axios Visuals; Chart: Axios Visuals
Many Axios Philadelphia readers would head south to North Carolina, if they decided to leave Pennsylvania.

Driving the news: In our informal survey last month, 12.7% of the 180 respondents chose the Tar Heel State as their top spot to settle outside Pennsylvania.

  • After that, responses were all over the map, with New York, California, Delaware, and Maine rounding out the top five.

Why it matters: While wholly unscientific, the survey somewhat reflects migration trends out of Pennsylvania seen in recent years.

Zoom in: California, North Carolina and New York were among the top destinations for Pennsylvanias to move to, per an analysis of 2022 data from moveBuddha.

  • Yes, but: Florida, which hardly made the top 10 in our survey, was the No. 1 spot.

Zoom out: Most Pennsylvanians stick around in the state.

  • 69% of people born in the Commonwealth still call it home as of 2021, per a new Dallas Fed study.

The intrigue: A handful of respondents looked beyond the U.S. borders, selecting destinations like the U.S. Virgin Islands, Switzerland and South Africa.

Details: Respondents interested in moving to North Carolina told us their motivations included the beach, low cost of living, weather and "Southern charm."

  • One respondent who selected the Outer Banks noted the area's warmer temps and laid back people.
  • Another respondent who picked Asheville, located in the western part of the state, did so because of the culture and nature.
