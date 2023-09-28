Survey: Where would you live, if not Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania is the best place to live, obviously. But if you could no longer live in the Keystone State, where would you go?

We're curious where you would move, assuming your economic situation would be similar.

Let's also assume your income here would be adjusted for the cost of living in the place you move to.

Our Axios friends in Minnesota recently surveyed Twin Cities residents to name their second-place state, and Colorado came in first.

Vote below: