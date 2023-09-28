2 hours ago - Things to Do

Survey: Where would you live, if not Pennsylvania?

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration of the Philadelphia skyline with word balloons filled with exclamation points popping up over it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Pennsylvania is the best place to live, obviously. But if you could no longer live in the Keystone State, where would you go?

  • We're curious where you would move, assuming your economic situation would be similar.
  • Let's also assume your income here would be adjusted for the cost of living in the place you move to.

Our Axios friends in Minnesota recently surveyed Twin Cities residents to name their second-place state, and Colorado came in first.

Vote below:

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more