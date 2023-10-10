Your guide to Philadelphia's general election

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Philadelphia voters will return to the polls in four weeks.

Why it matters: City government is poised for a reset as voters usher in a new mayor and councilmembers.

Plus: Row offices are also on the ballot, including sheriff, along with state and local judges.

Between the lines: Democrats are heavy favorites in local races due to their outsized registered voter advantage over Republicans — 7 to 1.

Yes, but: There are a handful of competitive races to watch, including the progressive Working Families Party's campaign to capture win two City Council seats over Republicans.

Key dates:

Oct. 23: Last day to register to vote for the election.

Last day to register to vote for the election. Oct. 31: Final day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot. You can also pick up an absentee ballot application at City Hall.

Final day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot. You can also pick up an absentee ballot application at City Hall. Nov. 7: Election Day. The deadline to return absentee or mail-in ballots is 8pm.

Be smart: Visit the Pennsylvania Department of State's website to check your registration status.

The intrigue: Philadelphians have a poor track record for turnout in municipal elections.

Only 29% of voters turned out to cast a ballot during the previous mayoral election in 2019.

Meanwhile, turnout was 27% during the primary election earlier this year.

Top races in play:

Mayor: This is the city's top ticket after eight years under Mayor Jim Kenney, a term-limited Democrat.

Go deeper: Philadelphia's mayoral election 2023: Meet the candidates