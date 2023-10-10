1 hour ago - News
Your guide to Philadelphia's general election
Philadelphia voters will return to the polls in four weeks.
Why it matters: City government is poised for a reset as voters usher in a new mayor and councilmembers.
- Plus: Row offices are also on the ballot, including sheriff, along with state and local judges.
Between the lines: Democrats are heavy favorites in local races due to their outsized registered voter advantage over Republicans — 7 to 1.
- Yes, but: There are a handful of competitive races to watch, including the progressive Working Families Party's campaign to capture win two City Council seats over Republicans.
Key dates:
- Oct. 23: Last day to register to vote for the election.
- Oct. 31: Final day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot. You can also pick up an absentee ballot application at City Hall.
- Nov. 7: Election Day. The deadline to return absentee or mail-in ballots is 8pm.
Be smart: Visit the Pennsylvania Department of State's website to check your registration status.
The intrigue: Philadelphians have a poor track record for turnout in municipal elections.
- Only 29% of voters turned out to cast a ballot during the previous mayoral election in 2019.
- Meanwhile, turnout was 27% during the primary election earlier this year.
Top races in play:
- Mayor: This is the city's top ticket after eight years under Mayor Jim Kenney, a term-limited Democrat.
- District 10 City Council: Long-time Councilman Brian O'Neill in the far Northeast is facing a serious challenge from Democrat Gary Masino, the head of Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 who has raised both cash and support among building trade unions.
- At-large City Council: Councilmember Kendra Brooks of the Working Families Party is running for re-election with her running mate Nicolas O'Rourke for two City Council seats set aside for minority parties.
- Meanwhile, Republicans Drew Murray and Jim Hasher are seeking to win back seats the party had held for decades before Brooks was elected in 2019.
