Your guide to Philadelphia's general election

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration of the Liberty Bell getting a crack in the shape of a checkmark.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Philadelphia voters will return to the polls in four weeks.

Why it matters: City government is poised for a reset as voters usher in a new mayor and councilmembers.

  • Plus: Row offices are also on the ballot, including sheriff, along with state and local judges.

Between the lines: Democrats are heavy favorites in local races due to their outsized registered voter advantage over Republicans — 7 to 1.

  • Yes, but: There are a handful of competitive races to watch, including the progressive Working Families Party's campaign to capture win two City Council seats over Republicans.

Key dates:

  • Oct. 23: Last day to register to vote for the election.
  • Oct. 31: Final day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot. You can also pick up an absentee ballot application at City Hall.
  • Nov. 7: Election Day. The deadline to return absentee or mail-in ballots is 8pm.

Be smart: Visit the Pennsylvania Department of State's website to check your registration status.

The intrigue: Philadelphians have a poor track record for turnout in municipal elections.

  • Only 29% of voters turned out to cast a ballot during the previous mayoral election in 2019.
  • Meanwhile, turnout was 27% during the primary election earlier this year.

Top races in play:

  • Mayor: This is the city's top ticket after eight years under Mayor Jim Kenney, a term-limited Democrat.

Go deeper: Philadelphia's mayoral election 2023: Meet the candidates

