Ahead of the mayoral election on Nov. 7, we're taking a fresh look at the two candidates vying to become Philly's 100th mayor, Democrat Cherelle Parker and Republican David Oh.

Learn about where they've lived, their favorite hometown athletes, how they feel about the Sixers' bid to build a new arena plus our city's savesies tradition, and more.

Republican David Oh

Photo courtesy of the Oh campaign

The candidate: Oh served as an at-large member of City Council from 2012 until earlier this year, when he resigned to run for mayor.

Read his Q&A.

Democrat Cherelle Parker

Photo courtesy of the Parker campaign

Cherelle Parker served as a member of City Council representing District 9 from 2016 through 2022, when she resigned to run for mayor.

Read her Q&A.