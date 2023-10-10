1 hour ago - Politics

Philadelphia's mayoral election 2023: Meet the candidates

Ahead of the mayoral election on Nov. 7, we're taking a fresh look at the two candidates vying to become Philly's 100th mayor, Democrat Cherelle Parker and Republican David Oh.

  • Learn about where they've lived, their favorite hometown athletes, how they feel about the Sixers' bid to build a new arena plus our city's savesies tradition, and more.

Republican David Oh

David Oh
The candidate: Oh served as an at-large member of City Council from 2012 until earlier this year, when he resigned to run for mayor.

Read his Q&A.

Democrat Cherelle Parker

Cherelle Parker
  • Cherelle Parker served as a member of City Council representing District 9 from 2016 through 2022, when she resigned to run for mayor.

Read her Q&A.

