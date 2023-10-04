Remember Movita Johnson Hurrell?

Then: A long-time social justice activist who lost two sons to gun violence, Johnson Hurrell was a supervisor in District Attorney Larry Krasner's victim and witness services unit, and then became the first female Muslim member in the Pennsylvania Legislature.

Her downfall: In early 2020, less than a year after winning her House seat, Johnson Hurrell pleaded guilty to theft and perjury after being accused of taking more than $500,000 from a nonprofit she founded to help people in need and spending it on luxe vacations and clothing.

She served two months in prison before being released on house arrest during the pandemic.

Now: On probation until November, Johnson Hurrell has been busy.

She tells Axios that she started a new group focused on restorative justice and anti-gun violence initiatives that has brought her across the city and the globe, including recent trips to Nigeria and Paris.

She also wrote a memoir — "Phoenix Ascending: My Rise From The Ashes" — about her difficult upbringing.

A second part is expected to be out in April 2024, with a third installment in the works too.

Meanwhile, Johnson Hurrell still wields a massive megaphone on social media. She's got more than 172,000 Instagram followers.

What she's saying: Asked what she's learned from going to prison, she tells Axios: "I never changed; the attacks against me have."

What to watch: PBS released a documentary about her life — "Murders That Matter" — this week.

This story is part of our series about what happened to big characters of Philadelphia yesteryears who then fell out of sight.