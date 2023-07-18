Where Are They Now: Tracking down ex-District Attorney Seth Williams

Former Philly District Attorney Seth Williams, middle, has started over since his conviction. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Remember Seth Williams?

Then: He was the first Black district attorney in Philly — and in the state — when elected in 2010, a celebrated new brand of pol who campaigned on "a new day, a new DA" platform before a spectacular flameout seven years later.

His downfall: Williams faced 29 counts of fraud and corruption, including accepting bribes from a pair of Philly-area businessmen who allegedly dangled jet-setting trips and a Jag convertible amid asking him to eliminate legal issues for them. He also was accused of stealing money set aside for nursing home care for his mom.

Williams faced 29 counts of fraud and corruption, including accepting bribes from a pair of Philly-area businessmen who allegedly dangled jet-setting trips and a Jag convertible amid asking him to eliminate legal issues for them. He also was accused of stealing money set aside for nursing home care for his mom. He pleaded guilty to bribery in 2017, was disbarred and lost his pension over the scandal.

Now: Williams lives in the West Poplar neighborhood, out of prison for three years and counting.

He runs his own consulting firm, Second Chance Strategies, which focuses on crime prevention and providing employment training for returning citizens and veterans. He's also been an adjunct professor at Temple University.

On the weekends, he officiates at the Philadelphia Wedding Chapel.

Plus: He's a prolific tweeter with nearly 15,000 followers.

What he’s saying: Asked about the greatest lesson of the debacle, Williams said: “When God was all I had, God was all I needed. That got me through everything.”

This story is part of Where Are They Now, a new series about what happened to big characters of Philadelphia yesteryears who then fell out of sight.