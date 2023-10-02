When to expect peak fall foliage in the Philly region

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Fall is here, meaning it's nearly peak leaf-peeping time in Pennsylvania.

Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues may be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum reports.

Driving the news: The stage is set for a colorful autumn foliage display due to timely summer rainfalls and moderate temperatures, per the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' weekly foliage report.

Plus: Fall temperatures arrived earlier than in recent years, bringing with them some color changes throughout the state.

Between the lines: Travel brand SmokyMountains.com has put together a fall foliage prediction map, based on historical weather reports, tree species info and user data.

Here is your leaf peeping calendar, according to SmokeyMountains.com:

Oct. 9: Leaves will partially change color in Philly, starting later than some of the city's surrounding suburbs.

Leaves will partially change color in Philly, starting later than some of the city's surrounding suburbs. Oct. 16: Peak fall foliage should arrive in the Poconos along with Chester and Montgomery Counties.

Peak fall foliage should arrive in the Poconos along with Chester and Montgomery Counties. Oct. 23: Philly and Delaware Counties and South Jersey are expected to see peak colors.

Philly and Delaware Counties and South Jersey are expected to see peak colors. Oct. 30: All fall foliage in the state and region will be past peak.

How it works: The green color in leaves comes from chlorophyll, the pigment that helps plants turn sunlight into energy via photosynthesis.

As nights get longer and there's less sunlight in the fall, leaves stop making chlorophyll.

The green color fades and the yellows, oranges, reds or purples become visible.

Best places to view fall foliage include:

Plus: Travel outside Philly to Big Pocono State Park in Tannersville for spectacular fall foliage this year.