When to expect peak fall foliage in the Philly region

Mike D'Onofrio
Data: SmokyMountains.com; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Fall is here, meaning it's nearly peak leaf-peeping time in Pennsylvania.

Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues may be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum reports.

Driving the news: The stage is set for a colorful autumn foliage display due to timely summer rainfalls and moderate temperatures, per the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' weekly foliage report.

  • Plus: Fall temperatures arrived earlier than in recent years, bringing with them some color changes throughout the state.

Between the lines: Travel brand SmokyMountains.com has put together a fall foliage prediction map, based on historical weather reports, tree species info and user data.

Here is your leaf peeping calendar, according to SmokeyMountains.com:

  • Oct. 9: Leaves will partially change color in Philly, starting later than some of the city's surrounding suburbs.
  • Oct. 16: Peak fall foliage should arrive in the Poconos along with Chester and Montgomery Counties.
  • Oct. 23: Philly and Delaware Counties and South Jersey are expected to see peak colors.
  • Oct. 30: All fall foliage in the state and region will be past peak.

How it works: The green color in leaves comes from chlorophyll, the pigment that helps plants turn sunlight into energy via photosynthesis.

  • As nights get longer and there's less sunlight in the fall, leaves stop making chlorophyll.
  • The green color fades and the yellows, oranges, reds or purples become visible.

Best places to view fall foliage include:

Plus: Travel outside Philly to Big Pocono State Park in Tannersville for spectacular fall foliage this year.

