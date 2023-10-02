When to expect peak fall foliage in the Philly region
Fall is here, meaning it's nearly peak leaf-peeping time in Pennsylvania.
Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues may be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum reports.
Driving the news: The stage is set for a colorful autumn foliage display due to timely summer rainfalls and moderate temperatures, per the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' weekly foliage report.
- Plus: Fall temperatures arrived earlier than in recent years, bringing with them some color changes throughout the state.
Between the lines: Travel brand SmokyMountains.com has put together a fall foliage prediction map, based on historical weather reports, tree species info and user data.
Here is your leaf peeping calendar, according to SmokeyMountains.com:
- Oct. 9: Leaves will partially change color in Philly, starting later than some of the city's surrounding suburbs.
- Oct. 16: Peak fall foliage should arrive in the Poconos along with Chester and Montgomery Counties.
- Oct. 23: Philly and Delaware Counties and South Jersey are expected to see peak colors.
- Oct. 30: All fall foliage in the state and region will be past peak.
How it works: The green color in leaves comes from chlorophyll, the pigment that helps plants turn sunlight into energy via photosynthesis.
- As nights get longer and there's less sunlight in the fall, leaves stop making chlorophyll.
- The green color fades and the yellows, oranges, reds or purples become visible.
Best places to view fall foliage include:
- Wissahickon Valley Park in Northwest Philly.
- John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge in Southwest Philly.
- Morris Arboretum & Gardens in Northwest Philly. Tickets: Adults, $20; children 3-17, $10.
- Bartram's Garden in West Philly.
- Laurel Hill Cemetery East in North Philly.
- Fairmount Park, including near the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden and Belmont Plateau.
Plus: Travel outside Philly to Big Pocono State Park in Tannersville for spectacular fall foliage this year.
