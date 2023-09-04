Map: When and where to see peak fall foliage

It's not officially autumn, but PSLs have already arrived, and peak fall foliage will be here before you know it.

Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues might be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get.

Driving the news: Using historical weather reports, tree species info and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps of the U.S.

In some regions, leaves start to change colors in mid-September.

Many regions are projected to be past their peak fall colors by the end of October.

Best parks to view fall foliage include:

Between the lines: The green color in leaves comes from chlorophyll, the pigment that helps plants turn sunlight into energy via photosynthesis.

As nights get longer and there's less sunlight in the fall, leaves stop making chlorophyll.

The green color fades and the yellows, oranges, reds or purples become visible.

