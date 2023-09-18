Philadelphia's police watchdog says fewer officers are getting slaps on the wrist over allegations of serial misconduct.

Driving the news: The number of disciplinary cases resolved with training and counseling dropped more than 40% in 2022, per a new report from the Citizens Police Oversight Commission (CPOC).

That's an improvement that the agency says shows more officers are being truly held accountable for misconduct.

Catch up fast: The Philadelphia Police Department overhauled its disciplinary system when signing a new labor contract in 2021, following calls for police reform across the nation after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Under the changes, CPOC has some sway in disciplinary decisions. In about 10% of cases in 2022, the watchdog agency recommended upgrading charges, and more than half of the time the department agreed.

Flashback: Between 2015 and 2020, CPOC found that more than three-quarters of cases involving alleged "sustained misconduct" against Philly officers were handled with training and counseling instead of more serious consequences.

CPOC says that's a problem because it's a "non-disciplinary outcome" that was used far too often, including for officers who repeatedly committed serious infractions.

After the reform overhaul, the Police Department adopted guidelines so officers receive counseling and training in "narrower circumstances," per the report.

The latest: The agency reports that now about 60% of police officers who were accused of repeated misconduct faced disciplinary charges in the more than 270 cases it reviewed last year.

Philly's police watchdog also forcefully called for the firing of officer Mark Dial, who is charged with murder in the police killing of Eddie Irizarry last month.

What they're saying: CPOC interim executive director Anthony Erace tells Axios the disciplinary system is overburdened and takes too long to resolve cases.

"You have a system that's trying to move people through instead of trying to achieve just outcomes," he said.

By the numbers: As of January, there was still a backlog of more than 600 disciplinary cases with some listed as "on hold," per the report.

The average time from complaint to charges is 409 days – down from 463 in 2017.

That's problematic because more than 2,300 Philadelphians surveyed in 2022 said they were less likely to report misconduct if it'd take more than a year to resolve their cases.

The bottom line: CPOC will continue checking the department and "have a voice" in whoever succeeds outgoing commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Erace tells us.