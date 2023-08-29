Cherelle Parker says a Latino voter forum is a "hoax"
A Latino town hall that Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker has dismissed as a "hoax" is going forward Wednesday night without her.
Why it matters: The no-show raises more doubts about whether Parker and her rival will square off in a debate or public forum that could help undecided voters pick their next leader this November.
What's happening: Those backing the forum tell Axios they're expecting about 200 people to attend and that they were stung when Parker's campaign put out a statement calling the event "fictitious" and "overt partisanship."
- USALA Media, a nonpartisan media center, and Philatinos, an online radio station with more than 160,000 followers, are among those involved with the forum.
The lead organizer, pastor Phillip Fisher Jr., is a Republican ward leader and co-chairs Philadelphia's chapter of Moms for Liberty.
- Fisher says a nonpartisan moderator will handle questions, but he declined to name the person.
What they're saying: A spokesperson for Parker's campaign tells Axios she won't be there, citing concerns about what they felt was poor planning and the lack of a clear host.
- Republican mayoral nominee David Oh says he'll attend.
If you go: The forum is 5-7pm on the first floor of 2310 North American Street.
