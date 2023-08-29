1 hour ago - Politics

Cherelle Parker says a Latino voter forum is a "hoax"

Isaac Avilucea
A Latino town hall that Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker has dismissed as a "hoax" is going forward Wednesday night without her.

Why it matters: The no-show raises more doubts about whether Parker and her rival will square off in a debate or public forum that could help undecided voters pick their next leader this November.

What's happening: Those backing the forum tell Axios they're expecting about 200 people to attend and that they were stung when Parker's campaign put out a statement calling the event "fictitious" and "overt partisanship."

  • USALA Media, a nonpartisan media center, and Philatinos, an online radio station with more than 160,000 followers, are among those involved with the forum.

The lead organizer, pastor Phillip Fisher Jr., is a Republican ward leader and co-chairs Philadelphia's chapter of Moms for Liberty.

  • Fisher says a nonpartisan moderator will handle questions, but he declined to name the person.

What they're saying: A spokesperson for Parker's campaign tells Axios she won't be there, citing concerns about what they felt was poor planning and the lack of a clear host.

  • Republican mayoral nominee David Oh says he'll attend.

If you go: The forum is 5-7pm on the first floor of 2310 North American Street.

