Philadelphia ranks near bottom of safety poll

Data: Gallup; Note: Each city rated by half of the sample; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fewer than half of Americans see Philadelphia as a safe city, per a new Gallup poll.

Why it matters: The perception tracks with a wave of gun violence that has swept Philadelphia, which has topped 500 homicides each of the past two years.

Yes, but: Overall violent crime was down in the first half of 2023, possibly signaling it has peaked.

Law enforcement officials say the decline coincides with a boost in officer presence in four of the city's most violent police districts that account for about 40% of the city's crime.

By the numbers: Philadelphia was among nearly a half-dozen of 16 big cities where fewer than half of Americans viewed the city as safe, per the Gallup poll conducted in July.

Dallas and Boston topped the list of safe cities while Chicago and Detroit were at the bottom of the pack.

Zoom in: Philadelphia's reputation has declined since 2006, when 53% of Americans agreed it was safe to live in and visit, per the poll.

Chicago and San Francisco also saw stark decreases of 20% and 18%, respectively. In 2006, 70% of Americans viewed San Francisco as safe.

Unsurprisingly, there's a large partisan divide in how Philadelphia is viewed by the political parties.

65% of Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents believe Philly is safe while less than a third from across the aisle agree.

What they're saying: That's a marker of the times, as the pollsters said partisanship didn't influence how cities were viewed in 2006.