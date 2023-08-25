Philadelphia's "megaswing" opening postponed
Remember the "megaswing" we told you about that's coming to FDR Park?
- This weekend's planned opening has been delayed.
Why it matters: You'll have to wait for what's billed as the biggest swing set in North America.
State of play: Construction delays postponed the opening of the new Anna C. Verna playground at the South Philly park, anchored by the massive swing set, by at least a few weeks, Jeff Barg, spokesperson for Fairmount Park Conservancy, tells Axios.
- Some equipment for the playground hasn't arrived from overseas.
By the numbers: The Skyline Swing will include 20 seats and stretch roughly 100 feet long and 80 feet wide.
- That's the size of the Phillies' infield at Citizens Bank Park.
Plus: The playground will include tree houses, climbing structures, slides and a picnic pavilion.
- The absorbent, cork-based playing surface will withstand flooding at the park and provide a safer landing for kids.
The big picture: The playground is part of a $250 million renovation of FDR Park, which also includes the creation of wetlands and a new welcome center.
The bottom line: No date is set for when the park will open, Barg said.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.