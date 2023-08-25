Philadelphia's "megaswing" opening postponed

Share on email (opens in new window)

Remember the "megaswing" we told you about that's coming to FDR Park?

This weekend's planned opening has been delayed.

Why it matters: You'll have to wait for what's billed as the biggest swing set in North America.

State of play: Construction delays postponed the opening of the new Anna C. Verna playground at the South Philly park, anchored by the massive swing set, by at least a few weeks, Jeff Barg, spokesperson for Fairmount Park Conservancy, tells Axios.

Some equipment for the playground hasn't arrived from overseas.

By the numbers: The Skyline Swing will include 20 seats and stretch roughly 100 feet long and 80 feet wide.

That's the size of the Phillies' infield at Citizens Bank Park.

Plus: The playground will include tree houses, climbing structures, slides and a picnic pavilion.

The absorbent, cork-based playing surface will withstand flooding at the park and provide a safer landing for kids.

The big picture: The playground is part of a $250 million renovation of FDR Park, which also includes the creation of wetlands and a new welcome center.

The bottom line: No date is set for when the park will open, Barg said.