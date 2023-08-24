Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Bookworms, this is the weekend you've been waiting for.

What's happening: The first-ever Philadelphia Bookstore Crawl is happening on Saturday at more than 20 businesses in the Philly area.

Why it matters: The pandemic led to the closure of bookstores in the city, while others continue to face headwinds.

How it works: Each bookstore will host its own events, including giveaways and author signings.

📚 1 cool event: A Novel Idea in Passyunk will host readings and book signings with six local authors from noon to 4pm.

The event includes a literary-themed flower arrangement popup.

☝️ Tip: Several bookstores will offer free children's books while supplies last, including Big Blue Marble, Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books and H&H Books.

What they're saying: Eric Smith, a literary agent and author in Philly, says he hopes to make the bookstore crawl an annual event.

Go deeper: Find the full list of participating bookstores on the Philly Bookstore Crawl's website.