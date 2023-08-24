51 mins ago - Things to Do

Celebrate Philly's literary culture at Bookstore Crawl

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Bookworms, this is the weekend you've been waiting for.

What's happening: The first-ever Philadelphia Bookstore Crawl is happening on Saturday at more than 20 businesses in the Philly area.

Why it matters: The pandemic led to the closure of bookstores in the city, while others continue to face headwinds.

How it works: Each bookstore will host its own events, including giveaways and author signings.

📚 1 cool event: A Novel Idea in Passyunk will host readings and book signings with six local authors from noon to 4pm.

  • The event includes a literary-themed flower arrangement popup.

☝️ Tip: Several bookstores will offer free children's books while supplies last, including Big Blue Marble, Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books and H&H Books.

What they're saying: Eric Smith, a literary agent and author in Philly, says he hopes to make the bookstore crawl an annual event.

Go deeper: Find the full list of participating bookstores on the Philly Bookstore Crawl's website.

