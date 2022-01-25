Philly business closures continue during Omicron wave

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The impending closure of a Center City mainstay this weekend serves as a reminder that many local businesses are still struggling to survive as the city's economic recovery remains modest.

Driving the news: The beloved Joseph Fox Bookshop announced last week that it's closing this Saturday because the business hasn't bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

The book store, which launched in 1951, was a haven for both regulars and tourists — and part of the Free Library of Philadelphia's programming.

Zoom out: Joseph Fox isn't the only business loss in the neighborhood. The Center City District reported 81 fewer food establishments in September 2021 compared to before the pandemic shutdowns.

Yes, but: The district also saw foot traffic increase and scores of shops open in 2021.

Meanwhile, West Philadelphia businesses are recovering slowly, said Jabari Jones, president of the West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative.

"We are seeing things start to stabilize, and businesses aren't seeing dips in revenues. Now it's more flat growth. … Unfortunately, traffic coming to West Philly corridors is still not back at pre-pandemic levels," he said.

The following Philadelphia businesses have closed their doors since the pandemic shutdowns: