We tried the world's biggest bounce house in South Philly

It was one small step for this man, and one giant leap for bounce house enthusiasts.

My partner and I recently took on the "inflatable goliath" at Philly's Navy Yard, and with each gravity-defying step, we felt some of the euphoria that astronaut Neil Armstrong did during his famous lunar expedition.

Throw in some Michael Jackson moonwalk vibes for good measure, and you have the appeal of Big Bounce America.

The intrigue: It had been several moons since I was inside a bounce house.

Mainly because, it's unbecoming of grown adults to bowl over toddlers like they're impersonating the bruising late NFL running back Jim Brown.

Yes, but: You don't have to worry about blitzing little Tommy during the all-adult sessions.

My definition of couch surfin'. Photo: Isaac Avilucea/Axios

Zoom in: We took advantage of the three-hour open jump session. It was a little bit date night, a little bit battle of the sexes as we raced on the sprawling "American Ninja Warrior"-style obstacle course.

But the party was really happening inside the World's Biggest Bounce House, a three-story behemoth with enough space for about 300 people, a DJ and a hype man energizing the crowd with games.

Think Mario Bros. meets Sonic the Hedgehog meets Candyland — colorful castle spires, bouncy mushrooms, candy-cane forests, tunnels, basketball hoops.

The highlight: We joined a group of strangers to successfully eclipse a record by keeping a giant ball up in the air for longer than 2 minutes, 39 seconds.

That was after three ghastly failed attempts, people desperately flapping and falling over each other like felled bowling pins.

The bottom line: If only for a fleeting moment, Big Bounce America lets you shed the stodgy straits of adulthood and revisit a time in your life when the only thing you worried about was having fun.

If you go: Tickets are $42 each for timed adult sessions running each weekend through Sept. 9.