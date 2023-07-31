Massive bounce house coming to Philadelphia
Ditch the stuffy adult parties. Big Bounce America is bringing a lineup of inflatable fun to the Navy Yard from Aug. 18 to Sept. 10.
The intrigue: They'll have four themed areas, including one billed as an "inflatable goliath" certified by Guinness as the world's biggest bounce house.
- It has slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops, plus a DJ spinning records from a custom-built stage in the middle of it all.
For those looking for a challenge, there's a 900-foot setup resembling a "Ninja Warrior"-style obstacle course.
- Or travel to a galaxy far, far away in the space-themed jump where you can mingle with aliens.
How it works: Tickets get you three hours of access to all the parks, including a timed session inside the world's largest bounce house.
Yes, but: They're a hot ticket, so be sure to book yours ASAP.
If you go: $45 for adults (16 and older); $35 for kids (4 to 15 years old); $22 for toddlers (3 and younger).
