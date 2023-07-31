Share on email (opens in new window)

Tear through these inflatable courses without worrying about bulldozing children. Photo: Courtesy of Big Bounce House

Ditch the stuffy adult parties. Big Bounce America is bringing a lineup of inflatable fun to the Navy Yard from Aug. 18 to Sept. 10.

The intrigue: They'll have four themed areas, including one billed as an "inflatable goliath" certified by Guinness as the world's biggest bounce house.

It has slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops, plus a DJ spinning records from a custom-built stage in the middle of it all.

For those looking for a challenge, there's a 900-foot setup resembling a "Ninja Warrior"-style obstacle course.

Or travel to a galaxy far, far away in the space-themed jump where you can mingle with aliens.

How it works: Tickets get you three hours of access to all the parks, including a timed session inside the world's largest bounce house.

Yes, but: They're a hot ticket, so be sure to book yours ASAP.

If you go: $45 for adults (16 and older); $35 for kids (4 to 15 years old); $22 for toddlers (3 and younger).