Philly will lead a growing national trend of converting unused buildings to apartments, per a new report.

Why it matters: Cities across the nation with fewer commuters and more shuttered businesses are scrambling to revive downtowns in the post-pandemic world.

Driving the news: Around 22% of the units pegged for conversion in the city's pipeline will be from hotels and office buildings, per a report by RentCafe.

Among the biggest office-to-apartment conversions in Philly could be brewing at Center City's 1701 Market St., which recently received a zoning permit to create 325 units.

Zoom in: Philly's downtown activity has returned to only 47% of pre-pandemic rates, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report.

Plus: SEPTA continues to face headwinds, with metro and bus ridership at only 51% and 76% pre-pandemic levels.

By the numbers: Philly is slated to create 3,405 units from repurposing old buildings, per RentCafe, which analyzed data from commercial real estate intelligence service Yardi Matrix.

That ranks Philly 4th among cities pegged for future apartment conversions, behind Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago.

Yes, but: Last year, Philly created only 187 units from other building types, all of which came from converting a historic school and the former F.A. Poth brewery in Brewerytown.

Los Angeles and midwestern cities, like St. Louis and Cleveland, were among the leaders in apartment conversions in 2022.

Between the lines: However, when it comes to converting offices to apartments, Philly will lag behind other cities, per the report.