Data: University of Toronto; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Philly’s downtown activity has returned to roughly half its pre-pandemic rates, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report.

That's according to anonymized mobile device connectivity data analyzed by researchers at the University of Toronto's School of Cities.

Why it matters: Even as the pandemic ebbs, remote and hybrid work remain strong around big cities like Philly, dealing a blow to downtown restaurants, bars and shops that rely on commuters and tourists.

Zoom in: Pedestrian foot traffic downtown was trending up last month, but the number of office workers in Center City was at 56% compared to before the pandemic, per a recent report from the Center City District.

SEPTA usage is also struggling, with bus ridership at 71% and Regional Rail at 56% of pre-pandemic levels, per the transit agency’s website.

Plus: The Philly metro area saw available office space climb to 15% in the first quarter of this year, up from the same time in 2020.

The big picture: Downtown activity has returned to — or even exceeded — pre-pandemic rates in a handful of U.S. cities as of February 2023. These include:

Salt Lake City; Bakersfield and Fresno, California; and Columbus, Ohio.

Meanwhile, San Francisco, St. Louis, and Portland, Oregon, have seen a return of 40% or less.

How it works: The researchers essentially treated smartphones and other mobile devices as a proxy for their owners — if a device pings a nearby cell tower, it's a good bet that's where the device's owner is.