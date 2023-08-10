How Hoagie Dom built his sandwich hype

Philadelphia's self-described "nomad sandwich maker" is nearing two years since he broke into the city's cutthroat hoagie scene.

Why it matters: Since launching his Northern Liberties pop-up in 2021, Dominic Rocconi, better known as "Hoagie Dom," has turned his one-man operation into a contender for the city's "hottest sandwich."

Driving the news: Rocconi is ramping up his pop-ups at Bardot Cafe this fall. He tells Axios his next sammie pop-up is scheduled for Sept. 10, and he's planning two more events for Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 to close out the year.

He'll share more information on Instagram about how to reserve your spot the week of the event.

How it started: Rocconi started out on Instagram reviewing hoagies around Philly. When the pandemic hit, he began making his own sandwiches at home and traded them with local businesses.

They were a hit, and people took notice. "How can I get one?" they'd ask. Naturally, the pop-ups followed.

And then came strategic planning and branding — after all, Rocconi's day job is in advertising. His wife designed the logo.

Pulling off one of these pop-ups is "no small feat." On the day of an event, Rocconi rises — just like his culinary creations — early. He has an espresso, then heads to Kismet Bagels in Kensington to bake his own bread.

An architect of the artisanal, he uses the finest meats and cheeses, some imported from Italy or purchased at well-known Philly spots like Di Bruno Bros.

He's fastidious to a fault. Gutted center loaves — a strict Philly tradition — create room for more ingredients, folded in like fresh clothes.

Not a spread of mayo too thick, nor a leaf of arugula out of place.

What they're saying: "Is it a pickled onion or is it a marinated onion? Is it a grated grana padano or is it a grated pecorino romano?" says Rocconi.

He's cooking for posterity after learning from the best — his late nonna and aunt. He recalled enjoying bountiful spreads of ravioli and polenta, and thimbles of espresso, during family gatherings and holidays.

Rocconi also draws inspiration from regular trips to Italy.

His North Star? Keep it simple, stupid.

"Let the quality of products speak for itself," Rocconi tells Axios. "You don't need to overcomplicate things."

It's working. Securing reservations to this pop-up is like scoring a golden ticket to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. They're usually booked up within minutes.

During a recent collaboration with Cuzzy's Ice Cream Parlor, Philadelphians snapped up 126 focaccia sandwich and ice cream combos in 105 minutes.

"Philly's a big fan of Philly," Rocconi says, explaining the infatuation with the homemade hoagies. "We're really proud of the product we produce."

What's next: Might a brick-and-mortar shop be in Hoagie Dom's future? Maybe, he says coyly.