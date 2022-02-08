20 mins ago - Food and Drink

Hoagie Dom is serving up Philadelphia's hottest sandwich

Shane Savitsky
Photo: Shane Savitsky/Axios

I had an encounter with the most coveted sandwich in Philadelphia this past weekend.

What's happening: Hoagie Dom's monthly pop-up at Northern Liberties' Bardot Cafe — which I'd say is one of the best bars in our fair city — sold out of its sandwich allotment in 57 seconds last week.

  • I was one of 50 folks who managed to grab a slot for his signature Calabrian chicken cutlet, which came piled high on a freshly-baked roll with Cooper Sharp (the greatest cheese on the planet), garlic aioli, arugula, pickled red onion and Grana Padano.

The verdict: It deserves the hype. This thing was a textural delight, and Hoagie Dom's homemade specialties (the roll and the cutlet) were incredible.

  • Plus, the $35 gets you a pour of fantastic natural wine or two Miller High Lifes.
  • And don't be scared by that price: This is a hoagie to be split between two people.

The big picture: Hoagie Dom is just one of Philly's brilliant culinary masterminds to make a pandemic-era splash on Instagram. (See also: KP's Fine Meats, 1-900-ICE-CREAM, Her Place Supper Club and Freelance Pizza — among many others.)

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more